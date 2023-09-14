Nasarawa Govt Unveils Modern Abattoir To Check Spread Of Anthrax Disease

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has unveiled a modern abattoir as part of efforts to curtail the spread of anthrax disease.

The Zoonotic disease capable of killing man and animals was first discovered in Niger state in July 2023 and has continued to spread across the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the modern abattoir in the Koya community of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Sule said the abattoir was built based on global best practices for the processing of safe and hygienic meat for consumption.

The abattoir sits on 2.4 hectares of land in the state.

Sule said, “I need to stress here that there is no doubt that this abattoir will make it possible to put in place regulations aimed at improving the quality of meat in order to guarantee the health of consumers and to increase the professionalism of personnel in the meat sector.

“I call on the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities in the abattoir to ensure the hygiene of meat in the area. I also want to applaud the livestock stakeholders for their all-inclusive and participatory commitment to ensuring the completion of the project in the area.

“As a government, we will continue to support citizens of the state to grow in their chosen careers.”

The chairman, Garba Mantu Nigeria Limited, and the developer of the Abattoir, Patrick Ojo, said the new abattoir has the capacity to serve the entire residents of Karu LGA and its environs.

“This modern abattoir was built to meet the demands of the people of Karu LGA and other residents of the state. It is aimed at ensuring that residents consume fresh and hygienic meat at all times to tackle the spread of diseases from animals,” Ojo said.