Navy Intercepts 3 Speedboats, Arrests 10 Oil Vandals

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has paraded 10 suspected pipeline vandals at the NNS Beecroft Naval Base parade ground, in Apapa Lagos State.

Advertisement

The suspects were arrested on Sunday at the Single Point Mooring (SBM) buoy, a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (NNPCL) facility where tankers unload products.

These products are later transferred to tank farms for distribution.

According to the Navy, the suspects had three speed boats conveying 100 pieces of 50-litre jerry cans with hoses connected to drain crude oil from the vessel.

“Some were already inside while others were on the boat controlling and channelling the hoses into the cans.

“Immediately a patrol team was activated and on getting there, 10 suspected vandals and oil thieves were found onboard this facility with divers equipment; pumping machines, and hoses to steal crude products, and they were apprehended,” the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Kolawale Oguntuga said.

Advertisement

While parading the suspects on Monday, Oguntuga said men of the Navy were alerted after a technology electronically detected intruders on board the SBM operated by the NNPCL.

He handed over the oil thieves to the Area Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Musa Jubril to carry out their due diligence.

Speaking at the parade, Jubril pledged to identify the sponsors of the oil thieves.