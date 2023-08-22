Kidnap Victim Rescued, Two Suspects Killed In Enugu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A combined team of police operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force Special Forces, Police Division, and Tactical Teams of the Enugu State Command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, Sunday, rescued a kidnap victim.

The operation, which took place about 8pm, happened at the Centenary, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway, after a gun fight with the hoodlums.

“One of the miscreants, simply identified as ‘Baron’, was neutralized on-the-spot in the ensuing shootout, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the kidnap victim’s black-coloured Lexus 350 Jeep was recovered alongside one locally made revolver gun loaded with four cartridges and another locally fabricated pistol belonging to the criminal elements.

Ndukwe wrote, “Further manhunt of the fleeing members of the gang led to the discovery and recovery of the lifeless body of the second neutralized hoodlum, simply identified as Chukwunonso a.k.a. ‘Nolly’ in the morning hours of Monday, in a forest at the location of the gun duel.

“The two neutralized members of the criminal gang have been on the criminals’ watch-list of the command, while the operational success was due to the operatives’ swift response to a distress call on the kidnap of the victim, along Agbani Road, Enugu, in the said night.”

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the operatives for quickly adapting to his newly introduced crime-fighting strategies, tasked them and all other police personnel of the command to sustain the tempo.

He stressed that “there would be no breathing space for unrepentant criminals in the state, under his watch.”