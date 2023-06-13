NBA Reacts To Tinubu’s Democracy Day Speech About ‘Illegal Orders’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advised President Bola Tinubu to respect rule of law after he told Nigerians on June 12 “that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

Advertisement

This was disclosed in a letter to the president, signed by the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN.

The president had given the warning while promising to improve the justice sector.

But Maikyau told the president to understand that it is the judicial authorities that determine what amounts to illegal orders, not the executive arm of government.

He expressed the association’s optimism that the current administration would respect the rule of law.

“Your Excellency had earlier in your address today observed that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.

Advertisement

“While the NBA will at all times vehemently oppose any attempt by any person or

group of persons to truncate or in any way abridge our democracy, it is important to note that the determination of what constitutes “illegal orders” still remains a matter within the exclusive preserve of the courts of law.

“The NBA looks forward to Your Excellency’s demonstration of high regard for the rule of law and the orders of the courts of the land,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maikyau congratulated Asiwaju Tinubu on his swearing in as the sixth democratically elected President of Nigeria.

He urged the new government to provide urgent solutions to national security, economy and administration of justice.

“What Nigerians require is a well thought-out, informed, all-inclusive and purposeful intervention, with as much information made available to the public, to the extent

permitted within the parlance, so as to reassure Nigerians of the sincere commitment of government in the area of security.

Advertisement

“Government must be transparent; the people must, by deliberate and conscious investment in manpower development and equipment purchase/procurement, be taken out of the state of fear, which decades of bloodshed and flourishing criminal activities have plunged the country into; the psyche of Nigerians must be recovered from the place of despair and despondency! The right people must be given the task of implementing security plans and policies,” the NBA president stated.