NBA Reprimands Sowore, Warns Courtrooms Not For Media Briefings

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The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned activist and politician Omoyele Sowore for attempting to hold a media briefing inside the Federal High Court, Abuja, warning that courtrooms are not venues for publicity or political theatrics.

In a statement signed by NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the association described Sowore’s conduct on Tuesday as a serious breach of courtroom decorum.

According to the NBA, Sowore entered the courtroom with a number of individuals carrying cameras and recording equipment, appearing to prepare for a press conference.

“Members of his team attended to him, fanning his face and tidying his appearance in a manner akin to a broadcast setting,” the statement said.

Sowore reportedly moved into the inner bar, sat on a courtroom table, and addressed what he described as “a range of national issues,” even though his case was not listed for hearing and he he was not accompanied by any legal practitioner during this episode.

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The NBA explained that development led to tension within the courtroom and a confrontation with learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, who objected to the conduct and insisted on maintaining courtroom decorum.

The NBA stated that courtrooms are solemn spaces dedicated to the administration of justice. “Any conduct,” it said “that undermines the dignity of the court, intimidates legal practitioners, or disrupts proceedings constitutes a grave affront to the rule of law.

It stressed that “the use of a courtroom as a venue for publicity, advocacy theatrics, or confrontation is unacceptable and inconsistent with the discipline required in judicial proceedings.”

It emphasised that, “While every Nigerian, including Mr. Sowore, is entitled to attend and observe court proceedings, such right must be exercised responsibly and with due regard to courtroom decorum.”

“Public access to the courts” the NBA said, “does not extend to converting the courtroom into a platform for press briefings or actions capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the court, whether or not the court is in session.

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The Bar Association “condemns Mr. Sowore’s disruption of the courtroom environment and expresses solidarity with Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, and all lawyers who insisted on maintaining decorum.

“We also call on court authorities to ensure that courtrooms remain protected spaces for the orderly administration of justice and free from acts capable of intimidating legal practitioners in the discharge of their professional duties.”

It vowed to continue to defend the dignity of the legal profession and the sanctity of judicial proceedings. “The courtroom” the NBA further stressed “must remain a place of order, respect, disciplined advocacy, and responsible public access, not spectacle, confrontation, or disorder.”