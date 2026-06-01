‘I’m Sorry’—Wike Apologises Over Cows Roaming Abuja Streets

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accepted responsibility for the continued presence of cattle roaming major roads and streets across Abuja, describing the situation as unacceptable despite ongoing efforts to improve the nation’s capital.

Speaking during his monthly media briefing in Abuja on Monday, the minister apologised to residents over the lingering development and assured that the administration was working to address the issue.

“I apologise that up till now there are cows still roaming the streets of Abuja, I take responsibility,” Wike stated.

The minister, however, defended the administration’s performance in infrastructure development, saying projects were being extended beyond the city centre to satellite towns and Area Councils across the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the FCT Administration is investing in road construction, water supply and housing projects for public officials as part of broader efforts to improve living conditions in the territory.

Advertisement

“Our attention is not only on developing the city centres of Abuja. We are also working in all the Area Councils.

“We are providing infrastructure everywhere across the FCT,” he said

Wike also disclosed that the FCT Administration would embark on a series of project inaugurations with President Bola Tinubu as part of activities marking the administration’s third anniversary in office.

“To celebrate Mr President’s three years in office, the FCTA will commission projects for the next 31 days commencing June 8, 2026,” the minister added.

He maintained that ongoing road projects across the FCT had improved accessibility and strengthened security in several communities.

Advertisement

Wike further insisted that residents of the Federal Capital Territory could already feel the impact of policies and projects being implemented under the administration of President Tinubu.

The issue of roaming cattle in Abuja has remained a recurring concern for residents and motorists over the years, with complaints often raised over safety risks and traffic obstruction caused by livestock movement on major roads.