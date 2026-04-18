NBC Raises Alarm Over Declining Professionalism In Media

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The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has raised concerns over a sustained increase in breaches of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs, and political programmes.

The Commission said broadcast platforms are increasingly being used in ways that undermine their core responsibility to inform the public with accuracy, balance, and professionalism.

In a statement issued by its Public Affairs Department, NBC said it would enforce strict compliance with the Code as the country approaches the 2027 General Elections. It stressed that provisions relating to fairness, balance, accuracy, hate speech, incitement, and respect for constitutional institutions would be closely monitored.

The Commission further identified declining professionalism among anchors and presenters as a key concern, citing violations including expression of personal opinions during programmes, failure to present all sides of issues, and the use of inflammatory or divisive content in political materials.

NBC also noted the growing misuse of broadcast platforms by political actors to promote content capable of inciting disorder, undermining national unity, and disrespecting constituted authority.

The statement read, “In view of the foregoing, the Commission draws attention to the following pressing issues:

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“The Crisis of Anchor and Presenter Professionalism: The Commission has noted a disturbing departure from the core principles of broadcast journalism in clear violation of the ethical standards enshrined in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. as follows:

“Section 1.10.3: The Broadcaster shall ensure that its Presenter does not express his or her opinion in the programme, as a matter of professional standard.

“Section 3.3.1(b): All sides to any issue of public interest are equitably presented for fairness and balance.

“Section 3.4.1(b): All sides to an issue are equitably presented, preferably in the same broadcast.

“Section 5.3.3(b) The broadcaster shall, in using political materials for news and current affairs programme, avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions.

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“Misuse of Broadcast Platforms by Political Actors: The Commission has documented a rising trend of political actors across party lines using broadcast platforms to promote contents in violation of the following Code Sections:

“Section 3.1.1 No broadcast shall encourage or incite to crime and lead to public disorder or hate be repugnant to any person or organization alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity”.

It further cautioned that broadcasters must avoid transmitting divisive materials or content that could compromise the sovereignty and corporate existence of Nigeria.

It however, warned that it would sanction any presenter found expressing personal opinions as facts, intimidating guests, denying fair hearing to opposing views, or compromising neutrality.