Open Toilets To Public, Lagos Urges Banks, Eateries

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The Lagos State Government has called on banks, eateries, filling stations, and other public-facing businesses to make their toilet facilities accessible to members of the public as part of efforts to curb open defecation.

The appeal was made by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post shared on X on Saturday.

Wahab disclosed that the state currently has 1,710 functional public toilets strategically located across Lagos to serve residents and visitors. He, however, noted that government infrastructure alone is insufficient to meet the sanitation needs of the state’s growing population.

According to him, allowing public access to restrooms in private establishments would significantly complement government efforts and expand sanitation coverage across the state.

“Government cannot do this alone. We are encouraging businesses such as filling stations, banks, eateries, and other public-facing facilities to make their restrooms accessible to the public where possible,” he said.

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The commissioner also reiterated the state’s commitment to enforcing environmental sanitation laws, warning that individuals caught engaging in open defecation would be arrested and prosecuted.

He described the enforcement measures as necessary to protect public health, uphold human dignity, and maintain a cleaner environment.

Wahab added that improving sanitation in Lagos requires collective responsibility, urging residents and businesses to support government initiatives aimed at keeping the state clean, safe, and habitable.

“At the same time, we continue to enforce environmental sanitation laws. Individuals caught engaging in open defecation are being arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. These measures are necessary to protect public health, preserve dignity, and maintain a cleaner environment for all.

“Access to sanitation is a shared responsibility. While government continues to expand infrastructure, residents and businesses must also play their part in ensuring Lagos remains clean, safe, and habitable,” he stated.

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With a total of 1,710 public toilets that exist in the state, this amounts to roughly one toilet per 14,000 residents.

Between June and July 2025, at least 21 individuals were jailed for open defecation and urination. The jail term ranged from one to three months.

While the state is focused on punishing offenders, public toilets across the state—most of which are run by private individuals—are in highly unhygienic conditions, and users are required to pay to use them.

THE WHISTLER recent investigation revealed that these operators charge users N200 per use. This means that if a person uses the toilet five times in a day, they will pay N1,000.