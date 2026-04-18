Group Demands Female Senator For Enugu North Senatorial District

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A group, the Loudest Voice for Dr Peter Mbah, over the weekend, demanded the emergence of a woman to fill the vacant Enugu North senatorial seat in the National Assembly.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Okey Ezea, who died last year.

The convener of the group, Amb Onyinye Mamah, told journalists in Enugu that the emergence of a woman would promote gender inclusivity and strengthen democratic representation in the state.

She also made a case for the micro-zoning of the position to Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area where the late Ezea hailed from. According to her, there are many women with competence, experience, and capacity in the LGA, and assured that they have the wherewithal for effective representation of the zone at the National Assembly.

“Giving a woman the opportunity to occupy the senatorial seat would align with ongoing calls for greater female participation in governance across Nigeria,” the group said.

The women charged Gov Peter Mbah to use his good offices to actualise the yearning of the group for a female senator to represent the zone.

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Quoting her, “Gov Mbah, you have been including women in your government but as Oliver Twist, we are asking for more. Enable the emergence of a woman to represent Enugu North in the Senate. We have capable women.”

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Another member of the group, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ojukwu, urged political stakeholders and relevant authorities in the zone to support the nomination of a qualified female candidate. She said such a decision would set a progressive precedent for other states to emulate.

Ojukwu reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the policies and leadership of Governor Mbah, while expressing confidence that he would consider their appeal in the interest of equity and inclusive governance.