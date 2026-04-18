Iran Reverses Decision On Strait Of Hormuz

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Iran’s military announced Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has “reverted to its previous state” and is once again under strict management and control by Iranian armed forces.

This comes a day after Iran briefly declared the vital waterway open to commercial shipping.

The reversal, issued by Iran’s joint military command (Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), came in response to the continued U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and ships.

Iranian officials accused the U.S. of “repeated breaches of trust,” “acts of piracy,” and “maritime theft.”

“Control over the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control of the armed forces,” a military spokesperson said. “Until America allows full freedom of navigation for vessels traveling from Iran to their destinations and vice versa, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous condition.”

On Friday, April 17, following a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials declared the strait “completely open” to commercial vessels along previously coordinated routes.

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President Donald Trump had welcomed the move on social media, describing the situation as “over” while maintaining that the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a broader deal is reached.

Some ships reportedly began transiting the strait on Friday and early Saturday, but the swift reversal halted that momentum.

Reports emerged of Iranian gunboats firing on at least one tanker attempting to pass through the waterway after the reimposition of restrictions.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade under normal conditions.

Iran had effectively shut down commercial transit through the strait for much of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which escalated in late February 2026.

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The latest move comes amid fragile ceasefire talks and indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission head Ebrahim Azizi described the return to “status quo,” meaning ships would again require Iranian naval authorization and potentially toll payments to transit.

U.S. officials have not immediately commented on the latest Iranian statement, but the Trump administration has repeatedly stressed that the blockade on Iranian shipping will remain until Tehran agrees to key concessions, including a long-term suspension of uranium enrichment.

Oil prices, which had plunged earlier in the week on hopes of de-escalation and the brief reopening, showed renewed volatility Saturday as news of the closure spread.

Maritime analysts noted a sudden drop in shipping activity through the strait, with companies reacting cautiously.

This development marks day 50 of heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and underscores the fragile nature of any potential de-escalation in the region, which also involves Israel and recent events in Lebanon.

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The situation remains fluid, with both sides signaling willingness for talks while maintaining hardline positions on the waterway.

International shipping firms have been advised to monitor updates closely, as further incidents in the strait could disrupt global energy supplies.