NBTE Restores Abiapoly Accreditation Six Weeks After

The accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has been restored by the National Board of Technical Education, NBTE.

The NBTE had on July 19, 2023 withdrew the accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, for failing to pay staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months.

NBTE in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Abubakar, said the accreditation was withdrawn because the polytechnic had not shown any commitment to offset the arrears and ensure regular payment of salaries

The government, while announcing the latest development in a statement signed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo, on Wednesday, said the accreditation was restored after adoption of “far reaching reforms” aimed at establishing sustainable growth and best practices in the institution.

The statement reads in parts: “In keeping with his promise, His Excellency, the Rebuilder of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has once again realized his avowed determination to put smiles on the faces of the students and Stakeholders of the Abia State Polytechnic Aba .

“It will be recalled that few weeks ago, the accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic Aba was sadly withdrawn by the National Board of Technical Education in what many regarded as curious and controversial circumstances.

“This grievous development was greeted with expected outrage and sadness by all well-meaning Abians especially in view of the fact that such unprecedented action was made in clear disregard to the welfare and sensibilities of students and Stakeholders of the institution.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu rose to the occasion propelled by the fact that the welfare of our citizens has always been of utmost concern to his administration beyond all other legalistic consideration .

“We are, therefore , happy to announce that the accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has been restored by the National Board of Technical Education ,NBTE owing to gallant efforts of our Dear Governor.

“The achievement of this uncommon feat on scheduled time has been made possible not only by the prompt provision of 450 million Naira by our education loving Governor to bail out the Institution from their self inflicted malaise but by the immediate adoption of far reaching reforms aimed at establishing sustainable growth and best practices moving forward.

“On behalf of all well meaning Abians, home and abroad and the entire membership of the State Executive Council, we thank the Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for his exemplary leadership acumen and undeniable contributions to the welfare and development of Abia State Polytechnic Aba.”