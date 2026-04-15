Right-of-Way Charges, Vandalism Slowing Digital Growth — NCC

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that regulatory bottlenecks, high right-of-way charges, and infrastructure vandalism continue to hinder Nigeria’s digital expansion drive.

The Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Aminu Maida, raised the concern during a training programme held in Abuja. The event was organised by the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with support from the European Union (EU).

Represented by the NCC Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, Sunday Abraham, Maida said the challenges continue to slow progress despite ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

The training programme, held at the DBI headquarters in Abuja’s Jabi district, brought together 31 participants from 10 countries across Africa and Europe. It aims to equip them with critical skills in fibre optic infrastructure deployment.

Maida linked the initiative to Nigeria’s broader goals of expanding broadband penetration, improving financial inclusion, and enhancing service delivery nationwide.

“Robust, well-regulated fibre optic infrastructure is the foundation for any digital transformation agenda,” he said.

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He noted that under Project BRIDGE, the Federal Government plans to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across the country to improve connectivity in all 774 local government areas. However, he stressed that regulatory constraints and vandalism remain significant obstacles.

According to him, 13 states have already waived right-of-way charges, a move he said is attracting increased investment from telecom operators. He also cited a 2024 presidential order designating telecom infrastructure as critical national information infrastructure as a step toward strengthening asset protection.

In his remarks, DBI President and CEO, David Daser, described the programme as a strategic effort to develop a future-ready workforce capable of driving broadband expansion and innovation.

“This programme represents a significant milestone in advancing resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital infrastructure,” he said, adding that it also serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and international collaboration.

Daser explained that participants would gain competencies in fibre deployment planning, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure sharing, and stakeholder engagement—key areas needed to unlock broadband growth and digital job opportunities.

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Also speaking, ITU Project Officer, Ghazi Mabrouk, said the initiative is part of the organisation’s broader capacity-building efforts, which deliver over 150 training programmes annually.

He commended participants for their commitment to learning and collaboration, noting that DBI remains a key partner within ITU’s global network of training centres.

Meanwhile, Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, reaffirmed the EU’s support for Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

She highlighted the development of fibre optic infrastructure as central to enabling digital growth and disclosed that the EU has committed €820m to Nigeria’s digital economy. The package is targeted at boosting digital skills, innovation, and infrastructure expansion.

Stefanowicz also emphasised the importance of private sector participation, noting that EU-backed initiatives are designed to mobilise financing, expertise, and sustainable technologies to bridge infrastructure gaps.