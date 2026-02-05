Police, Meta, UK Agency Crack Delta Online Investment Scam, Arrest Seven

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force, through its National Cybercrime Centre, uncovered and disrupted an online investment scam operation in Agbor, Delta State, leading to the arrest of seven individuals linked to coordinated cyber fraud targeting international targets.

Authorities said the operation followed a detailed investigation into an organised scam centre whose activities were traced to deceptive online investment schemes.

The investigation was supported by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency and intelligence insights from Meta.

Explaining the mechanics of the operation, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday, stated that the suspects relied on fabricated online identities to exploit unsuspecting individuals seeking legitimate cryptocurrency investment opportunities.

According to him, the group created fake social media profiles designed to impersonate reputable cryptocurrency traders and used these accounts to engage users already interacting with recognised investment platforms.

Hundeyin said, “The leaders of this network expanded operations by recruiting and training young individuals in retirement investment fraud techniques and distribution of phishing attacks targeting victims from the United States of America based in the United Kingdom along with U.K. residents.”

Police identified those arrested as “Collins Ogwuorie, Christian Ogwuorie, Gbenoba Emmanuel, Samuel Olufemi, Collins Victor, Onyeka Emenem, and Kefas Ogunbor,” all of whom were apprehended in connection with the alleged fraud network.

Investigators established that the syndicate operated a structured and sophisticated online fraud system, with Collins Ogwuorie identified as the central coordinator.

Hundeyin described him as a Nigerian national previously associated with online criminal deception, who allegedly oversaw recruitment, logistics, and digital operations within the network.

Further findings revealed that Ogwuorie acquired approximately 500 social media accounts from online vendors.

Hundeyin said Ogwuorie distributed these accounts among recruited members to facilitate coordinated spamming campaigns, impersonation of legitimate traders, and prolonged engagement with targeted victims.

According to him members of the syndicate, including Christian Ogwuorie, were assigned specific operational duties.

These roles included managing fraudulent accounts, initiating online conversations with potential victims, and sustaining interactions designed to build trust and encourage financial commitments.

During the coordinated operation, operatives from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre recovered items suspected to have been used to facilitate the fraud.

These included 26 mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, and one laptop, all of which were taken into custody for forensic examination.

Hundeyin confirmed that investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to identify additional collaborators, trace financial transactions linked to the scam, and determine the full extent of losses suffered by victims.

Commenting on the wider context of online fraud, the Head of Safety Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye at Meta, Sylvia Musalagani, noted the growing prevalence and sophistication of digital scams across the internet.

According to Musalagani, “scams are spiking across the internet, driven by persistent criminals and sophisticated, organised crime syndicates constantly evolving their operations to evade detection.”

She acknowledged the collaborative effort that led to the disruption of the Agbor-based scam centre, highlighting cooperation between Meta, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, and the UK National Crime Agency.

Musalagani said, “We are focused on rooting them out, working with law enforcement, governments, and peers to protect people from these schemes.

“This takedown demonstrates the real impact that this cooperation can have and the importance of a ‘whole-of-society’ approach.”