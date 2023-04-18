NDE Begins Registration Of Unemployed Persons In Abia

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has commenced the registration of unemployed persons in the 17 local government areas of Abia State.

The exercise which kicked off on April 17, would be concluded on May 5, 2023, as directed by the national headquarters of NDE.

Acting Coordinator of NDE in Abia State, Mrs Tessy Wachuku, who disclosed this in a statement, said the registration exercise would be carried out in all local government areas of Abia.

She stated that NDE liaison officers in 17 LGAs of Abia would carry out the registration, adding that registration centres have already been opened in the localities to capture unemployed persons in rural areas.

The Abia Coordinator explained that the registration of unemployed persons would provide the federal government with the full statistics of unemployed persons in Nigeria and how to tackle it.

She said the data collected would assist the federal government in effective planning for job creation.

