BREAKING: INEC Postpones Collation Of Adamawa Governorship Election, Orders Prosecution Of REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of the Adamawa state governorship election till further notice.

The commission announced this after an emergency meeting with its National Commissioners on Tuesday

This followed the controversial declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) as Adamawa State governor-elect while the collation of results was still ongoing by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Subsequently, the commission suspended the collation and summoned the REC to Abuja for questioning.

The REC was eventually suspended from office and warned to steer clear of the Adamawa State INEC office.

The commission in its emergency meeting on Tuesday also resolved to write the Inspector General of Police for the immediate investigation and prosecution of the controversial REC.

It also resolved to request the Secretary General of the Federation to take further action on Ari.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer,” the statement read.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had uncovered how the embattled REC was involved in a 16 billion naira fraud during his time as permanent secretary in the Bauchi State ministry of local government affairs.