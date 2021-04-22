NDLEA Catches Abia Drug Dealer Apollos

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has arrested a major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos, during a Wednesday early morning raid on his hideout in Mbausi, Isialangwa North area of the state.

The suspect had been on the watchlist of the agency.

A statement by the agency issued in Abuja by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stated that Apollos had been on the wanted list of the Abia State Command of the NDLEA since February following the arrest of one Chima Ukeleonu, the suspect behind the video that went viral in January 2021, showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street.

Following his arrest, the Abia State government has marked his house, which serves as hideout for criminals, for demolition.

According to the Commander, Abia State Command of the NDLEA, Bamidele Akingbade, the Command received an information that Mr Apollos had just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State.

“Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the Southeast especially Abia State, the Command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of one Chibuike Apolos with ten (10) bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grammes of cocaine, 1 gramme of heroin and 5 grammes of methamphetamine, “he stated.

Reacting to the developments, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the Abia State Command of the agency for the seizures and arrest while urging them to sustain the current tempo of offensive action to rid the country of illicit substances.

“No doubt, the volume that has been seized in these two operations is less than the kilogramme meant for our towns and communities.

I therefore urge our officers and men across all the Commands all over the country to continue to smoke all the elements involved in this criminal trade out of their hiding places”, Gen. Marwa stated.