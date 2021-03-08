NEPZA Seeks Speedy Commencement Of Enugu Free Trade Zone

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has called for seamless commencement of operations in the Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone without further delay.

Adesugba made the remarks in a tribute to Late Dr Chris Okereke, the Managing Director, Lion Business Park Free Zone Management Company, Promoter of the zone, who passed on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Speaking more about the late Okereke, the Head of NEPZA said that he was in the forefront of ensuring the establishment of the zone.

The NEPZA Boss, revealed that the news of Okereke’s death came to him and management of the Authority as a rude shock, while explaining that the country, Free Trade zone family and the investment community had lost a business guru.

However, Adesugba encouraged groups to see Okereke’s death as a sacrifice to ease off all disagreement that had conquered the zone from reaching its potentials.

He appealed to all the groups interested in the zone to ensure seamless commencement of full operation in the zone.

According to Adesugba, “This is a zone that should boost the country’s power generation, energy conversion, technologies and manufacturing among others.

“The Authority is concern over its present state. We must make it work. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is equally concerned and would want an expeditious settlement of all the differences in order to free up the zone to begin to contribute its quota to the National Gross Product without further delay’’.

In addition, the NEPZA Boss said it is high time the country created a healthy competitive environment for foreign investors.