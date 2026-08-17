NFF Sacks Super Falcons Coach, Technical Crew

The Nigeria Football Federation has directed members of the Super Falcons’ technical crew to step down with immediate effect.

The directive is coming after the team’s woeful performance at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco where the team failed to secure an automatic ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team also failed to clinch the ticket through a play-off against About Africa in what soccer pundits and fans have declared as the worst female team the country has produced.

The NFF Executive Committee announced the decision on Monday on X.

The federation said, “The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect.”

The team began their Group C campaign at the tournament with a defeat by Malawi, who were making their debut in the competition.

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The Falcons were sent packing in the quarter-finals after a defeat by Cameroon.

The defeat denied the Super Falcons an automatic qualification ticket for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.