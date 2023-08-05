Niger Coup: 24hrs To ECOWAS Deadline, Nigeria’s Neighbour Chad Insists On Dialogue

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

About 24 hours to the deadline issued to the military junta in Niger Republic to restore democratic rule in the country, the Chadian Defense Minister, Daoud Yaya Brahim, has advised against military intervention in the political impasse.

Following the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu asked the junta to restore Constitutional order in the country by Sunday.

ECOWAS agreed that “use of force” may be activated if the junta failed to backtrack.

The position ECOWAS adopted was supported by the United States, the European Union and the African Union.

But Russia is against use of force, saying it was “monitoring developments” in Niger.

Chad’s Brahim, whose government visited Niger lately, said ”the people of Niger must assess the seriousness of the situation and make a decision, and Chad will never intervene militarily in Niger”.

Amid the development, Niger and Nigeria have severed ties while closing borders against each other.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Saturday rejected President Tinubu’s request to send military into Niger’s territory.