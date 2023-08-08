Coup: Tinubu’s Plan To Invade Niger Republic Will Have Grave Consequences For Africa’s Economy—LCCI

Nigeria’s biggest chamber of commerce has said the planned invasion of Niger Republic by the Nigerian Military would have grave implications for the sub-region.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said using force to remove the coup regime led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani may degenerate into a bigger crisis.

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on July 26 2023 by Tchiani-led military.

The move attracted criticisms from the Economic Community of West African States, which is also exploring the use of force to restore democracy in Niger.

ECOWAS gave the Nigerien military an August 6 deadline to release and reinstate the country’s ousted president, Bazoum.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for permission to wage war on the Nigerien military.

Although the Senate declined the request, Tinubu has not backed down on military options.

The LCCI President of the chamber, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, said Nigeria is facing security challenges which the president should prioritise.

He said, “We understand the need of the Nigerian president, President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS to make an impact. However, the strategic dialogue would serve the purpose better. Nigerian troops should focus on solving our security problems, as this would promote trade, attract investment and enhance economic development.”

He said the consequence of war may drag the West African sub-region steps backward, adding that the best option to explore is to initiate a diplomatic engagement.

The LCCI boss said, “Besides, the consequences of war, if allowed to start, are quite likely to be too expensive for the weak economies of the member-states of the ECOWAS, especially at this time.

“In our opinion, top-level political, consultative and diplomatic engagements with the putschists are likely to be more effective for the needed peace in the sub-region. We, therefore, urge the ECOWAS leaders to explore these routes to resolve the Nigerien impasse.”

“Copied and praised by the United Nations (UN), ECOMOG was to become a model of peace enforcement for the rest of the world. The challenges in many spheres that the ECOWAS region face today are succinctly quite different. Like seasons, the time has changed.”