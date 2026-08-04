Tinubu Increases Military Salaries, Wage Bill Hits N924bn

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The new package will benefit about 250,000 military personnel across the services.

This is contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Presidency, the new salary structure will take effect from Sept. 1.

Officers above the rank of colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals and Generals, will receive a 30 per cent salary increase.

Personnel from colonel to warrant officer will enjoy a 50 per cent increase under the new arrangement.

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Those from the rank of Private to Staff Sergeant will receive an 80 per cent salary increase.

The presidency said the enhanced package would raise the annual salary bill for armed forces personnel from N660 billion to N924 billion.

Tinubu commended members of the armed forces for their sacrifices and commitment to safeguarding the nation.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troops welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

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“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security,” he said.

The president pledged his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the armed forces, adding that all hands must be on deck to defeat insecurity.

According to him, we remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland.

“Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation.”

Tinubu has consistently praised the courage and resilience of military personnel in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism across the country.