Police Arrest 16 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover N69m Solar Inverters In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 16 suspected kidnappers, three suspected gunrunners and six suspects allegedly linked to a counterfeit currency syndicate during a series of operations across the state in the last two weeks.

The operations also led to the recovery of 190 stolen solar inverters valued at N69 million, 10 firearms of different calibres, 170 counterfeit US dollar notes, 83 packs of hard drugs, 32 stolen mobile phones, two plasma television sets, a stolen Toyota Sienna and 410 rustled cattle.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, described the operations as a major breakthrough in the fight against crime across the state.

He said, “Within the two weeks under review, the Kaduna State Police Command neutralised notorious kidnappers, arrested 16 suspected kidnappers, six suspects found in possession of 170 pieces of counterfeit dollar notes, three suspected gunrunners, recovered 10 firearms of different calibres, 190 solar inverters worth N69 million, one stolen vehicle, 83 packs of hard drugs, 32 stolen phones, two plasma televisions and 410 cattle during various operations.”

Muhammad said one of the operations led to the arrest of a 20-year-old woman, Aisha Barau, in Ramin Kura Village after she was allegedly caught attempting to exchange counterfeit US dollar notes for naira.

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According to him, the suspect confessed that the fake currency was given to her by Abdullahi Muhammad and Danbala Jibrin. The confession, he said, led to the arrest of other members of the syndicate.

He added that all the suspects would be charged in court after investigations.

The police commissioner also disclosed that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested three suspected gunrunners in Jos, Plateau State, following credible intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Luka Samuel, John Paul and Musa Elisha, were arrested with two locally fabricated pistols.

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He said the trio confessed during interrogation that they supplied firearms and ammunition to bandits operating in different parts of the North, adding that investigations were ongoing to track down other members of the network.

In another operation, Muhammad said police operatives, working with members of the Yan Sa Kai vigilante group after months of surveillance, arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Abdullahi Mohammed, popularly known as “Aala.”

The commissioner said the suspect admitted to masterminding several kidnapping attacks in Kuzuntu Village, Ikara Local Government Area, and other neighbouring communities.

“He also confessed to taking part in the killing of two Yan Sa Kai members during an attack carried out last year,” the CP said.

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and five rounds of live ammunition linked to the suspect.

The command also recorded a breakthrough against vehicle theft after recovering a Toyota Sienna reportedly stolen from the premises of a Juma’at Mosque in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

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According to the police, the vehicle was traced to Zaria, where one Mohammed Shehu was arrested. His confession later led detectives to another suspect, Zakari Abubakar, who allegedly specialised in producing duplicate vehicle keys used by car thieves.

In a separate operation, police operatives engaged suspected cattle rustlers in a gun battle after they attacked Damanko Village in Zaria Local Government Area.

The suspects fled into the bush, abandoning 80 cattle and 10 sheep they had stolen, while two livestock owners injured during the attack were taken to hospital for treatment.

The command also recovered 190 solar inverters valued at about N69 million and 10 lithium batteries worth N9 million from a store in Zaria.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated the items were stolen from a container transporting the goods to Zaria.

Muhammad further disclosed that operatives arrested two suspected drug suppliers, Alex Odoh and Daniel Eze, over the alleged supply of hard drugs to bandits operating around Kasuwar Magani.

He said a large quantity of hard drugs worth millions of naira was recovered from the suspects, who allegedly confessed to supplying the substances to criminal groups.

The commissioner commended officers involved in the operations and assured residents that the command would continue working with the military, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, vigilante groups and other security agencies to tackle insecurity across the state.

He also urged members of the public to support security agencies with credible and timely information that could help prevent crime and improve public safety.