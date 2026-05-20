Nigeria Must Quit ‘Politics Without Direction’ – Hayatu-Deen

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A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has warned that Nigeria may continue to drift deeper into economic and social crises unless the country abandons what he described as “politics without direction.”

Hayatu-Deen, an economist and former chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, said the nation could no longer afford a style of politics disconnected from the everyday realities confronting citizens, including worsening poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

The presidential hopeful spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after appearing before the ADC presidential screening panel as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the ADC could emerge as a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that Nigerians were increasingly demanding competent and solution-driven leadership rather than political rhetoric.

According to him, his presidential ambition is centred on confronting the key issues affecting ordinary Nigerians, especially the rising cost of living, insecurity across several parts of the country and growing unemployment among young people.

Hayatu-Deen said the country must begin to prioritise governance and national development over political interests and power struggles.

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“We cannot continue to normalise poverty, fear, and hopelessness as the national condition,” he said.

“This election must be about the future of Nigerian families, about whether people can afford food, whether young people can find jobs, whether farmers can safely return to their farms, and whether businesses can survive and grow again.”

The ADC chieftain maintained that Nigerians were becoming more interested in practical ideas and workable policies than in political alliances or personalities.

He argued that the opposition party offers a platform for building a broad national coalition driven by competence, unity and economic renewal.

According to him, the country urgently requires leadership with the vision, capacity and sense of urgency needed to tackle its mounting socio-economic and security challenges.

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Hayatu-Deen also stressed the need for policies capable of restoring investor confidence, improving productivity and creating opportunities for millions of Nigerians struggling under current economic conditions.

He said the 2027 election should serve as a turning point for the country, adding that citizens must insist on leaders with clear plans for national recovery and long-term prosperity.