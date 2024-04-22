Nigerian CareGivers In Dilemma As UK Bans Dependants Privileges

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The hope for HealthCare providers to migrate with dependants through study visas from Nigeria and other countries to the United Kingdom have been dashed with the ban on ‘dependants privileges’ as the new law is being enforced by the UK government.

The ban by the UK Government came months after similar stoppage of dependants migrating to the UK with principal applicants through the study visa.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER spoke to Miss Dooter Ior, a health care giver in the UK, she is devastated by the new law which will not allow her bring her dear mother whose health is already frail to the UK for a better health care system.

She said: “My mother is sick, her health is failing, getting her to the UK was my only chance at giving her a good health care. I fought hard to get the HealthCare visa so I can help my frail mother, but now I am left in this dilemma.

“The new law is going to have an effect on the family life, especially for people who are coming out here for the first time and have no family in UK, it is generally a huge adjustment because it’s a different culture, it’s a different environment, everything is different, so to not have family members here to be a support will impact a lot of people emotionally.

“On a very large scale the ban is going to affect those who are left behind either in Nigeria or other countries, splitting families up for long periods of time, it is going to be quite an adjustment for everyone.”

Advertisement

Speaking further, the young Nigerian caregiver said even though she misses her family and would want them in the UK, she is not financially able to find other alternatives as her counterparts as the financial cost is huge.

“Eventually, people will start looking for other alternatives to have their families or dependants brought over on other kind of visas. For now, Personally I do not have any alternatives, I just take solace in the fact that I am working hard academically and at my part time job to be able to cater for my self and even assist my family back home.

“I feel like I am doing this for the benefit of myself and my family, so the other alternative to bring my family over is going to be very financially involving and i don’t have it,” she said.

An MSC. Data Science student Frank Olamilakon who’s also a caregiver told THE WHISTLER that the ban on privileges of dependants of health practitioners has affected him emotionally and mentally as a married man.

He said: “The new law regarding Healthcare providers not coming to UK with their spouse has really affected me in a negative way, the thought of leaving my wife in my own country, thinking about how she’s coping with out me is affecting my studies and my job. The loneliness I endure is affecting me, honestly if I knew the new law will affect me, I wouldn’t have put in efforts to come to the UK. I would have looked out for a better option.

Advertisement

“I have been thinking, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to bring my wife, I am confused.”

A Nigerian doctor, Miss Grace Mfa told THE WHISTLER that though the Home Service law does not affect medical doctors, she described the law as ‘unfair’

Making a case for HealthCare providers, she said if a caregiver pays such huge monies to emigrate from Nigeria to go take care of older citizens and mentally unstable patients, it is only fair that they are allowed to at least bring immediate dependents.

she said: It is only fair that you can at least bring your immediate dependants with you, because when you go off to take care of these people, who takes care of your own family for you back home?

“Caregivers are working, earning and contributing actively to the economy, they are not putting pressure on the economy.”

She stated further that since the decision had been made by the UK Home Service, emigrants from Nigeria should shun the UK and look at other countries.

Advertisement

“It is high time Nigerians began to look at other countries such as Australia, Canada and USA, they are not impossible, they might seem a little tougher but in exchange for leaving your family/dependants I will encourage emigrants to begin to look to other countries,” she advised.

Other Nigerians who reacted also criticised the policy and advised Nigerians who desire to travel out as caregivers to find other countries.