Sanwo-Olu Appoints Lady Who Travelled From UK To Nigeria By Road Lagos Tourism Ambassador

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named Ms. Pelumi Nubi, a United Kingdom-based Nigerian solo driver on a road trip from London to Lagos, the state’s tourism ambassador.

The governor also presented a house and a branded LAGRIDE vehicle with the customized number plate NUBI 9JA to the 28-year-old adventurer.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu assured the travel content creator that the state government would write off the entire bill for her solo drive from London to Lagos.

He made the announcement on Monday when Nubi, accompanied by her parents, Prof. Timothy and Olubukola Nubi; CEO/Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Ms. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, among others, paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

“Your experience and journey, which lasted over 68 days, are indeed very inspirational, and you have actually shifted mountains. This is indeed a true African and Lagos spirit that you demonstrated. It is a true Nigerian capability that you have demonstrated, but more importantly, this is a story of Lagos no dey carry last.

“For us in Lagos, we will work with your planners to see how we further celebrate you. And it is not really about you being the one celebrating; it is about the future. It is about the girl-child. It is about the power of possibilities. It is about the power of the mind. You are a complete African story that we can showcase,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Advertisement

Responding, Nubi appreciated the governor and the state government for the honour. She also thanked Nigerians for their supports.

She said: “Honestly, it is just amazing feelings. I wasn’t expecting this; it was just supposed to be a courtesy visit to thank the Governor for his kindness so far. So making me a Lagos Tourism Ambassador and giving me a car, house, and many more blows my mind. I am so grateful.

“Honestly, I feel so blessed as a Lagosian. I feel so blessed that I have done this London to Lagos road trip, and my sincere thanks to Governor Sanwo-Olu, President Bola Tinubu, and everyone that has made this happen. My advice to the youth, especially girls, is, Go for it.”

Nubi, crossed into Nigeria from Benin Republic through the Seme border in Lagos State at 10:10am on Sunday, after 68 days on the road.

Her road trip, which started from the United Kingdom took her through France and Spain in Europe and into Africa through Morocco. She drove across Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally Lagos.