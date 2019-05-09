Nigerians React As Ganduje Signs Bill To Split Kano Emirate Into Four

Advertisement

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to sign into law, a bill which splits the Kano emirate into four.

The bill, ‘Kano State Emirs’ Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019,’ automatically reduces the power of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II.

It means that the state now has five emirates – Gaya, Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Kano.

Recall that the state House of Assembly passed the bill yesterday, less than 24 hours after a petition submitted to the House by one Ibrahim Salisu was read by the Speaker, Alhassan Ruum.

Ganjude, on his own part, had kept his promise to sign the bill into law as soon as it is brought before him.

“The traditional institution will now go closer to the people. We are about to make history today, and in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” the governor had said while assenting the bill.

Recall also that Sanusi fell out with the governor after he reportedly opposed his re-election into office.

Nigerians have, however, taken to the social media to express their opinion on the latest development in the state.

See some reaction as gathered by THE WHISTLER below:

The Kano emirate is bigger than Ganduje and his political ambition and even bigger than Emir Sanusi as an individual. Dividing the Kano emirate is less a revenge on Emir Sanusi than it is a collective insult on Kano's history, tradition and heritage Allah wa sarki lafiya AMEEN pic.twitter.com/OiRkUvKYp8 — tahir (@tahir_galadanci) May 8, 2019

I have always had strong differences with Emir Sanusi of Kano, from the days we were together in the Progessive Action Movement (PAM) in 2000 up until the time he was Gov. of Central Bank but I have always respected him.I deplore the attempt to destroy him by the powers that be. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 8, 2019

Gov. Ganduje is power drunk and obviously dumb, yet again Pres. Buhari has let the people of Kano down #KanoEmirate — A.T Aboki esq (@Abbahtemper) May 8, 2019

Me – Umar, is it true that you have reduced Sanusi to a local government chairman?



Ganduje – No oh, I gave him 8 local governments.



Me – So he’s now a Senator haba maigida?



Ganduje – Yes, let him go for inauguration on the 9th of June pic.twitter.com/1lZQKm78Tj — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) May 8, 2019

#kanoemirate.Ganduje and Ajumobi are in laws.I know where that idea came from.anyway to me Sanusi is even wasting away as an Emir that man would have been more useful to Nigeria if he was not an emir — ROSCO (@johnaforosco) May 9, 2019

In Nigeria,we play politics with everything.



Just because a governor falls out with an Emir,he decides to wittle his powers without knowing that he is desecrating a revered traditional institution.



Governors come and go but our traditional institutions will remain.#kanoEmirate — Advocate Real Change (@ExchequerDynamo) May 8, 2019

Ok so this is what will happen in kano!

We will all rant for 2 days ,3/4 max and afterwards we let it Go. #Kanoemirate

This country is sick and we all demo-crazying — Tallib Quan (@tallib_Q) May 9, 2019

At this rate, the Nigerian political elite will someday set the country on fire, board their private jets and leave the rest of us to deal with their mess.



The tyranny will eventually get to every part of the nation. #KanoEmirate — Bazz™️ 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@basilokpara) May 8, 2019

Since Sanusi became an Emir, I just feel that man is pocketed and wasted by the traditional institutions.



Maybe this God's way of freeing him to return to active services to Nigerians.



Maybe we should appreciate Oga Gandollar for this freedom 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ak (@ak_cute115) May 9, 2019

I support Ganduje on this

Until Sanusi finds the 20B dollars he claimed Jonathan stole from CBN, let him be dethrone join pic.twitter.com/DjmAlWy0tp — House Of Hannet (@iretiola80) May 9, 2019

The same people that justified the illegal removal of Sanusi as CBN governor and did every evil means to prevent him from ascending the Kano throne are the ones crying all over social media over the creation of additional emirates in Kano state. Politics is everything to them. — Seun Adedeji (@findurvoice_11) May 9, 2019

Other Emirs in the North are keeping quiet now out of fear or thinking because it’s happening to Sanusi, it doesn’t concern them. I laugh. Tyranny will eventually affect everyone. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) May 9, 2019

I'll rather talk about the size of Gala than to discuss the recent travails of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in Kano.



You cannot engineer the creation of a monster and think you'll not benefit from it? You lie! And for the rest of you, wait for it, they will soon get to you. B gd. — Oyewole Michael 🇳🇬, A Cameroonian (@Rolex7Michael) May 9, 2019

Emir Sanusi's current ordeal with Ganduje is pitiful and unfortunate.



He was part of the evil conspiracy that ousted GEJ and now the same conspiracy has treated him with utmost contempt and disdain.



What goes around comes around. — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) May 9, 2019

Woke up to see some tweets rejoicing at Emir Sanusi's travails because he 'fought against GEJ’.

Imagine being salty because someone blew the whistle against corruption!



Some of you people are Bastards sha. — Pete (@Texazzpete) May 9, 2019

Almost all the people that contributed in pulling GEJ down are being faced with one travails or the other, karma is serving them one by one, the latest on the list is Emir Sanusi Lamido



No doubt GEJ head is very strong — Abdul Basit (@AA_Basitt) May 9, 2019

Ganduje is not smart at all. You don't destroy an institution because you dislike those that are running the institution. Kano emirate is more than Emir Sanusi. — Lanre (@9jaOriginal) May 8, 2019