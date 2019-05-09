Nigerians React As Ganduje Signs Bill To Split Kano Emirate Into Four

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to sign into law, a bill which splits the Kano emirate into four.
The bill, ‘Kano State Emirs’ Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019,’ automatically reduces the power of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II.
It means that the state now has five emirates – Gaya, Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Kano.
Recall that the state House of Assembly passed the bill yesterday, less than 24 hours after a petition submitted to the House by one Ibrahim Salisu was read by the Speaker, Alhassan Ruum.
Ganjude, on his own part, had kept his promise to sign the bill into law as soon as it is brought before him.
“The traditional institution will now go closer to the people. We are about to make history today, and in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” the governor had said while assenting the bill.
Recall also that Sanusi fell out with the governor after he reportedly opposed his re-election into office.
Nigerians have, however, taken to the social media to express their opinion on the latest development in the state.
