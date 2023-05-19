Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Deaths Hit 158, Confirmed Cases Rise To 929 In 2023

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has noted that from week 1 to week 18, 2023, there were 929 confirmed cases of Lassa fever, resulting in a total of 158 deaths.

According to the agency’s latest situation report, the case fatality rate (CFR) is 17.0 percent, which is lower than the 19.8 percent CFR reported for the same period last year.

The agency said that the number of new confirmed Lassa fever cases decreased from 21 in week 17 to 10 cases in week 18. The latest cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi States.

In total for 2023, 106 Local Government Areas in 28 States have at least one confirmed case.

It said “Seventy-two (72%) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 28% were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 72% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32%, Edo 29%, and Bauchi 11%.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.”

The report stated that the number of suspected cases increased compared to that recorded in the same period in 2022.

The NCDC declared that no healthcare providers were affected as at the time of reporting week 18.

The national Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), is coordinating response activities at all levels.