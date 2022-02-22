Nigeria’s Popular ‘Family Life’ Preacher Passes On

Reverend Ezekiel Atang, General Overseer of God’s House of Refuge Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria has passed on.

Atang(49) was noted for helping many resolve their marriage and relationship crisis.

His demise was confirmed on Tuesday by a fellow relationship expert and founder of the David Christian Centre, Lagos, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo.

He wrote on Facebook: “My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

“You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you.

“I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord.

“I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side.”

Atang started the Uyo church in 2006 and usually held a ‘Singles Frank Talk’program that gathered about 8000 youths onsite and online, monthly.

He has authored several books including “Understanding Sex” and “Lord, am still single, why?”