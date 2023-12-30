NIPR Appoints Stanley Ogadigo, Director Of Public Relations

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed Mr. Stanley Ogadigo, a former staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) as its Director of Public Relations.

According to a press statement by President of the Institute, Dr. Ike Neliaku, the appointment is part of his administration’s efforts to repositioning the NIPR for greater professional value, national relevance and global competitiveness.

He said “Given the critical nature and quality of projects and services being pursued by the current Governing Council, towards repositioning the Institute for greater value to members, reclaiming the country’s reputational capital and rebuilding citizens trust, we need a reputation building and management expert to drive the communication component. That is why the Governing Council looked at various options and settled for competence, experience and passion as key criteria for approving the appointment of Mr. Stanley Ogadigo for the job”.

Neliaku in the statement described the Institute’s new Director of PR as a thorough-bred professional with passion for professionalism and excellence, noting that Ogadigo has a deep knowledge of the workings of the PR industry and his appointment comes with tremendous sacrifice to both the profession and the institute.

Ogadigo holds both Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Kogi State University, respectively.

The new Director of PR is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and a Fellow, African Public Relations Association (APRA).