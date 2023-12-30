New Year Celebrations: Sanwo-Olu Pardons 246 Inmates

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 246 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state and the conversion of death sentences for 39 inmates to life imprisonment.

According to the state’s Ministry of Justice in a post on Facebook on Friday, the governor’s approval was based on the recommendation of the advisory council on the prerogative of mercy.

It informed that Sanwo-Olu signed the release and committal orders on December 20, 2023 in cognizance of the New Year celebrations.

“The exercise is in pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).

“The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines. The Council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioral conduct of the inmates,” the ministry said.

The approval for the release of the inmates, the ministry added, is in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the justice sector reforms.