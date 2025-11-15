NISO Threatens Grid Disconnection Over Alleged Hostage Incident

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has threatened to disconnect all transmission substations within Owerri, the capital of Imo State, from the national grid if the whereabouts and safety of its detained personnel are not ascertained.

This follows an alleged disturbing incident on Saturday at the Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation, where operatives allegedly acting on behalf of the Imo State Government reportedly stormed the facility, vandalised the control rooms, and forcefully compelled NISO operators to carry out an illegal outage.

According to an internal operational report released on Saturday, NISO alleged that the operatives entered the facility at gunpoint, disconnected equipment, and held all personnel on duty hostage while compelling them to open breakers.

The action, NISO said, poses a grave threat to grid stability.

Efforts by the organisation to reach Imo State Government officials for clarification were unsuccessful.

The agency stated that it contacted the Chairman of the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Engr. Bede Okpara, who reportedly acknowledged awareness of the incident and promised to provide details.

As of the time of filing this report, neither he nor any state representative has provided further information.

NISO management expressed deep concern over the lack of communication regarding the status of its staff and the potential implications for grid operations.

Given the severity of the situation and the potential danger to the national electricity network, NISO said it has resolved that if no official communication is received, all transmission substations in Owerri will be disconnected from the national grid until the safety of its workers is guaranteed.