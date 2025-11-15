BREAKING: PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday expelled high-profile members including Federal Capital Minister, Nyesom Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), former Governor Ayo Fayose, Austin Nwachukwu, and several others for anti-party activities.

The action was “promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates,” at the party’s national convention holding in Abuja.

The move highlight the party’s “commitment to restoring unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Details later…