NITDA Becomes First FG Agency To Introduce Paternity Leave In Public Service

The National Information Technology Development Agency has introduced paternity leave under its Employee Condition and Scheme of Service to enhance productivity and ensure smooth transition to a digital economy.

This is according to a document presented by the Minister of communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, in Abuja.

The document revealed that the quest which began in 2016 was approved on February 12 2021.

Pantami said the scheme provides the approved cadre for the agency and specifies the skills and certifications required for appointment and promotion in the agency.

The new Scheme identifies 15 different cadres for the agency, while the Conditions of Service is to re-engineer operations and structure of the agency, according to him.

Pantami noted, “The Conditions of Service will enable the agency effectively key into the digital economy mandate of the Federal Government, enhance the corporate culture of the Agency, attract and retain highly skilled staff, among others.

“Key areas include the introduction of paternity and compassionate leave, responsibility award, transfer benefits and staff homeownership loan, among others.”

He explained that the Ministry was committed to attracting and retaining highly skilled and motivated personnel in the digital economy sector, including all the parastatals under its supervision.

The Minister pointed out that the agency was critical in the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“I urge you to use the approval of this Scheme and Conditions of Service as a springboard for greater impact,” Pantami said.

Also speaking, Festus Dauda, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said the scheme was part of efforts to reform the public service for higher productivity with the staff welfare at heart.

Dauda said, “The issue of staff welfare in every organisation is a very vital and critical issue that should not be toiled with.

“Staff members play a very important role in the production process of any organisation.

“Depending on how their welfare is worked on, it can affect their performance at workplace either positively or negatively.’’

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, noted that the minister has carried out huge reforms to engender productivity among NITDA workers.