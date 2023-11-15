NLC, TUC Suspends Nationwide Strike

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have called off their indefinite nationwide strike.

This is coming hours after the Labour unions met with the Office of the National Security Adviser, on Wednesday in Abuja.

However, discussions on the implementation of the organized labour demands is still in motion with the Federal Government.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the unions declared the indefinite strike after Ajaero was assaulted in Imo State by policemen and alleged agents of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

They called for the strike to press home their grievances which include “non-comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by security agents and hoodlums in Imo.

Ajaero was attacked while the NLC and civil servants in Imo were protesting over the alleged anti-worker policies of the Uzodimma administration.

Despite a court injunction against the strike, organised labour has remained steadfast in its resolve.

The unions have maintained that the strike will continue until the government fulfils all their demands.