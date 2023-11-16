Why Nationwide Strike Was Suspended- NLC

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the organized labour has revealed why it suspended the nationwide industrial strike, 45 hours after it began on November 14.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja General Secretary, NLC; and Nuhu Toro Secretary General, TUC, the union said, “the government apologized” over the brutality of its president in Imo State.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the unions declared an indefinite strike after Ajaero was assaulted in Imo State by policemen and alleged agents of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

They called the strike to press home their grievances which include “non-comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by security agents and hoodlums in Imo”.

However, the union said after an emergency joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC on Tuesday in which a thorough review of the offers presented by the National Security Adviser, a resolution was reached to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike.

“This suspension is intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal government had met our crucial demands to address the distressing abduction and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and others” Organised Labour said.

“These incidents occurred at the hands of the Police and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, Imo state, on the 1st day of November 2023.

“An apology was tendered on behalf of the government by the NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation. some of the perpetrators have been arrested, and we were given high assurances that all others will be fished out and prosecuted.

“High-powered investigation is currently being carried out and the leadership of the labour centres will be briefed continuously as progress is being made” the Labour unions revealed.

Also, it directed all its affiliate and state councils of both NLC and TUC to demobilize and return fully to work.

It added, “We extend our commendation and salute to all affiliates and state councils for their unwavering commitment and tenacity, which contributed to the success of the nationwide strike.

“Therefore, all affiliates and State councils of both the NLC and TUC are hereby directed to demobilize, cease any further escalation of the indefinite strike action, and fully resume work on Thursday, November 16.”