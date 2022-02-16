Nnamdi kanu Appears In Court With Same Fendi Suit Despite Court Order

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday walked into the Justice Binta Nyako’s court room wearing same Fendi Suit he has been wearing since his rearraignment in July 2021.

On January 18, the last time he appeared in court, the judge had asked his counsel and family members to hand over his new clothes to the Department of State Service, following human rights violation complaints by the counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

As of the time of this report, it was not clear why he appeared the same way as proceedings were yet to start.

Today’s proceeding is meant for Kanu’s lawyer to challenge the competency of the fresh terrorism charges instituted against his client by the federal government.