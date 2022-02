The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 8 to decide whether the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, will be discharged from the 15- count terrorism charges instituted against him or not.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had urged Justice Binta Nyako to quash and dismiss the amended 15- count charges for being incompetent.

Details to follow…