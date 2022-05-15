Nnamdi Kanu Unhappy Over ‘Senseless Sit-At-Home Orders’ In S’East – Soludo

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not happy over ‘sacrilegious killings of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless sit-at-home perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB’.

Prof Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State, stated this weekend after his visit to the detained leader of the Biafra actualisation group at the headquarters of the State Security Service on Friday.

Governor of Anambra state,Charles Soludo meets with The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu further expressed the desire to personally broadcast to his faithful to maintain peace if the opportunities came his way, Prof Soludo added.

According to the Anambra governor, “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits, and we had quality and frank discussions in a very convivial atmosphere.”

Prof Soludo expressed hope for imminent restoration of peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the South East.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been in detention since last year following his arrest and extradition to Nigeria from Kenya for running an alleged proscribed group, treason and jumping bail.

His matter has attracted many legal challenges, including the ruling by a High Court in Umuahia in his favour in the case of jumping bail in 2017. The court awarded damages to him against the federal government.