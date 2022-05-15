Three killed in Ebonyi Shop Collapse

Three persons have reportedly lost lives while two others were hospitalized when the roof of a shop collapsed at Ekeaja Market square in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Governor Dave Umahi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, sympathised with the families of the victims.

According to the statement, the governor further directed security agencies and the Ministry of Works in the state to investigate the cause of the building collapse.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families.

“We, however, pray that God Almighty grants the hospitalized survivors quick recovery and reintegration with their families.

“I, therefore, implore our security agencies to work with the Engineers at the Ministry of Works and the contractor of the project to immediately mobilize for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident to discover the causes of the ugly occurrence as a way of averting reoccurrence.”