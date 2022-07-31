Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Faults Northern Group’s Call On FG Not To Release IPOB Leader, Says It’s ‘Self-Delusion’

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, weekend, described calls by the Coalition for Northern Groups not to honour United Nations’ order to release Nnamdi Kanu as ‘self-deception and self-delusion’.

The CNG had in a statement called on the federal government to ignore the order.

The UN Working Group on Human Rights had two weeks ago ordered the FG to release Kanu, describing his arrest in Kenya and subsequent deportation to Nigeria as a violation of his human rights.

Kanu is facing charges of treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed group before an FCT Federal High Court.

In a release signed by Mazi Kanunta Kanu, entitled ‘RE: “Northern coalition faults UN call for release of Nnamdi Kanu” By Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)’, IPOB leader’s family stated that, “The attention of the Royal family of Okwu-Kanu of Afaraukwu-Ibeku, Umuahia, has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

“We see this as a meaningless diatribe that comports with the self-deception and self-delusion that has guided the so-called CNG since the present era. The statement also underscores the general disdain and arrogance with which a section of the North (not all North) always treats anything Southern Nigerian, especially concerning Biafraland or Ndigbo.

“It is this same bad attitude that had informed most of the grievous errors of judgment that have altogether manifested in the crushing insecurity that has ravaged the North since 2015 when these shadowy Northerners began to infiltrate and infest the corridors of Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The Kanu family faulted the group’s insinuation that ‘a plethora of Northern groups in all North has come out with a consensus against the United Nations’ directive to release Nnamdi Kanu’, adding that, “It is the same cabal that has always subjugated Northern Nigeria and troubled Nigeria as a whole that would have the silliness to come out with such disrespect for the United Nations, thinking of course, that the United Nations is like the rest of Nigeria that has become their punching bag.

“We also know that the indigenous peoples of the North (the true North) disapproves of this hypocrisy emanating from this shadowy and dodgy North the CNG claims to represent.”

The family said such call would be suicidal if the federal government failed to heed to it.

According to the statement, “For avoidance of doubt, this shadowy, false North that is calling on federal government to go rogue on the United Nations should know that such action will be suicidal, if not now, then later.

“If they doubt, they should go ask Sani Abacha how he reduced Nigeria to a pariah state through a similar acts of State lawlessness that the CNG is now demanding. They should ask their lawyers (if they have any) about the tenor, reach and inviolability of Opinions, Directives or Decisions issuing from the United Nations.

“It is as binding as any other United Nations adjudicatory Opinion that led to the end of Apartheid in South Africa, referendum in Ethiopia/Eritrea, referendum in Kosovo and South Sudan. The deployment of United Nations peace-keeping forces across the global was also guided by Opinions like this.

“We hereby call on the international community to intervene and compel Nigeria to promptly and unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and to refrain from further persecution of the Indigenous People of Biafra.”