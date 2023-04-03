NNPC Delivers 10,637 Truck Load Of PMS To Lagos, FCT, 35 Other States

Oil & Gas
By Ukpe Philip

Nigeria’s daily Premium Motor Spirit evacuation peaked to 73.7 million litres by the end of March, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Advertisement

This was revealed in a report on the evacuation of PMS between 25th March to 31st March 2023.

According to NNPC Ltd, 515.99 million litres were evacuated during the period.

Massive evacuation of PMS across the states has solved the fuel queue issues which resurfaced in major cities.

RELATED
Company

After Delaying Financial Report For Three Years, Oando Announces 40% Oil Production Decline

Oil & Gas

Nasarawa Govt Vows To Protect Oil And Gas Assets As NNPC Kicks-Off Exploration

THE WHISTLER had reported that NNPC Ltd evacuated 1.4 billion litres of PMS from 4th of March to 24th of March 2023.

During the supply for the last week of March, the state-owned company evacuated 2,168 trucks loaded with PMS took delivery to Lagos, 749 to Abuja and 718 to Oyo State.

Advertisement

Across the states and the FCT, a total of 10,637 trucks carrying PMS were evacuated during the period.

Pinnacle Lekki remains the dominant load-out depot with 73.97 million litres, NIPCO followed with the evacuation of 34.36 million litres and 11 PLC evacuated 28.74m litres.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement