NNPC Delivers 10,637 Truck Load Of PMS To Lagos, FCT, 35 Other States

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s daily Premium Motor Spirit evacuation peaked to 73.7 million litres by the end of March, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Advertisement

This was revealed in a report on the evacuation of PMS between 25th March to 31st March 2023.

According to NNPC Ltd, 515.99 million litres were evacuated during the period.

Massive evacuation of PMS across the states has solved the fuel queue issues which resurfaced in major cities.

THE WHISTLER had reported that NNPC Ltd evacuated 1.4 billion litres of PMS from 4th of March to 24th of March 2023.

During the supply for the last week of March, the state-owned company evacuated 2,168 trucks loaded with PMS took delivery to Lagos, 749 to Abuja and 718 to Oyo State.

Advertisement

Across the states and the FCT, a total of 10,637 trucks carrying PMS were evacuated during the period.

Pinnacle Lekki remains the dominant load-out depot with 73.97 million litres, NIPCO followed with the evacuation of 34.36 million litres and 11 PLC evacuated 28.74m litres.