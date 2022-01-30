NNPC GMD To Deliver Convocation Lecture At FUT Minna

… Set To Bag Honourary Doctorate Degree

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, will on Monday deliver the convocation lecture at the 30th convocation and 38th founder’s day of the Federal University of Technology Minna.

Kyari will deliver the lecture titled “Energy Transition and Energy Accessibility – The New Paradigm” at the University’s main campus, Gidan Kwano.

The NNPC boss will also receive an honorary Doctorate Degree from the prestigious institution during the convocation ceremonies.

The honourary degree, according to the FUT Minna VC, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, is in recognition of Kyari’s contributions to national development.

Other awardees of the honourary degree include former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as well as the founder and chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu.

While congratulating them for the feat, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the university considers them as role models worthy of emulation which informed the decision to so honour them.