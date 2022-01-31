PDP A Disgrace For Asking Buhari To Travel By Road Without Assured Security – Presidency

The Presidency has hit back at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after it claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled his trip to Zamfara State “out of fear of terrorists”.

The presidency said it was “shameful and disgraceful” for the PDP which held power for 16 years to not be aware that no president embarks on a trip without proper planning and getting assurance of his/her security.

Buhari had been scheduled to visit the troubled state from the neighbouring Sokoto State where he had gone to commission some projects on Thursday, but the presidency announced cancellation of the trip at the last minute citing “poor visibility”.

But reacting, the PDP dismissed the excuse and suggested that Buhari could have opted for “the option of travelling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road.”

The opposition party said it was baffling that as a retired Army General “with all the security apparatus under his command”, President Buhari was scared of running into terrorists if he travelled to Zamfara by road.

But speaking in a statement on Sunday, Shehu described the opposition party’s remark as an act of mischief.

“Criticism of the President, in particular the one by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for not proceeding with the journey, Sokoto-Gusau by road, a distance of about 200 kilometres shows, either a lack of understanding of presidential movements especially for a party that held that office for 16 years, or an act that smacks of mischief.

”Whatever be the case, there must be a limit to trivialization.

”All over the world, Commanders-in-Chief, serving or even those that have left office cannot hop into a car and go anywhere they want, at any time of the day. In the United States for instance, a law going as far back as 1958 prevents past Presidents from traveling on public roads without assured security (how much more of serving Presidents).

”When roads are closed for presidential movements here and elsewhere, consideration is also given to the safety of other road users, not just that of the President or even Governor.

”The statement on the issue by the PDP attacking the President for not making it to Gusau without this being planned ahead of the journey is shameful and disgraceful for a party that held the presidency of the country in the past. What is their own record?

”It is sad for the country that the bankruptcy of issues have forced the PDP, so-called leading opposition party, to hang on to life by only telling lies. And their caravan of falsehood has moved even more speedily following the inauguration of their not-so-new national executive at the end of last year.”

The presidential aide added, “It is equally important that local political actors who have seized upon the cancellation of the visit to describe it as a victory for this or that faction of the party, accompanied by songs, lyrics and videos to know that their joy is a short lived one. As he promised in that broadcast, the visit to Gusau by the President is only a matter of time.

”Given the right conditions of the weather and all other things, he will return, and in time to accomplish his mission.”

Meanwhile, despite their designation as terrorists and continued military onslaught against them, bandits have consistently launched attacks against residents of Zamfara.

They’re also said to be collecting levies running into millions in parts of the state, failure of which may result in abduction of residents.