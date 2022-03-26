NNPP Inaugurates Exco In Oyo, Vows To Unseat ‘Unripe Product’ Makinde In 2023

The New Nigeria People’s Party has inaugurated the state executives of the party in Oyo State with a promise to unseat Governor Seyi Makinde who it described as an “unripe product._

The NNPP which has been adopted by prominent politicians including Senator Musa Kwankwaso is regraded as the Third Force and the Chairman of the party in Oyo State,

Adebola Adesesan, has vowed that the new party would defeat candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress and others at the poll in 2023.

The party unveiled the executives in a statement on Saturday while promising the people of the state a break from “misgovernance by the present and past ruling parties.”

He accused the PDP of promoting hooliganism and taking loans without having any project to justify the debts.

The chairman said the party was being well received by the people of the state who he said were tired of the lies sold to them by unscrupulous politicians seeking elective positions.

He said, “The PDP administration in the state despite promises during campaign failed to pay N18,000 minimum wage to the state workers since 2019. Moreso, there have been unnecessary deductions from workers’ salaries. The PDP government denied primary school workers promotion since and very few that were promoted have numerous complaints.

“Our people in Oyo State are tired of PDP-led government and the insecurity it brought to the state. It is glaring the party is not prepared, they just packaged unripe product for Oyo State people in 2019.

“Just imagine, the PDP-led government in the state is borrowing money without anything to show for it. Governor Makinde led PDP borrowed money for farm settlement nothing has come out from it, they borrowed money to by transit buses, it is over a year now no benefit. The Light Up Oyo Project is already dead on arrival.

“The PDP in Oyo State is found of associating with touts, Oyo State residents rejected them in 2011. We gave them opportunity again in 2019 when eight years of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi ended in disappointment but here we are a black sheep will forever be a black sheep.

” Today is the beginning of a better tomorrow, I want Oyo State people to joins hand with us to restore our state’s past glory. We have brought the new party, NNPP, for a better life and assurance of betterment of our coming generations.”