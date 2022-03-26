Troops Discover Workshop Used By Terrorists To Produce Explosives

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
boko-haram

Troops of the Nigerian Army have discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) making workshop of members of Boko Haram/ ISWAP.

The workshop was discovered by the Troops of Operation Desert Sanity around thr Ukuba/Camp Zairo in an ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on Saturday, stated that the troops had also uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on March 31.

RELATED
Nigeria

JUST IN: ISWAP Kidnaps Health Worker, Loot Petrol, Food Items From Humanitarian Truck In Borno

The statement, however, noted that further exploitation is ongoing.

The operation that commenced about two days ago, had witnessed the destruction of a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) and some identified enclaves by terrorists around the Njimia-Alafa axis of the state.

Similarly, the troops on Friday had destroyed the Boko Haram/ ISWAP enclaves, leading to the deaths of an unspecified number of terrorists. Equipment & weapons were also recovered.

You might also like

JUST IN: ISWAP Kidnaps Health Worker, Loot Petrol, Food Items From Humanitarian Truck…

Soldiers Apologise To Assaulted 3SC Players, Team

BREAKING: 104 ISWAP Fighters, Families Surrender To Troops

Traffic Congestion Looms In Abuja As Army Begins Endurance Trek On Monday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.