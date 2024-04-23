Terry, Cole Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea legend, John Terry and Manchester United legend, Andrew Cole have both been added into the prestigious Premier League Hall of Fame.

The duo became the 23rd and 24th former players to be added into the roll of honour.

Advertisement

Andrew Cole is the fourth highest goal scorer in Premier League history with 187 goals in 414 appearances, He won five titles during his active days.

He also won the top scorer award in the 1993-94 season with Newcastle United.

Cole expressed his delight at the opportunity to be included in the Hall of Fame

He said: “I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved in football, which is thanks to my family, my coaches and my team-mates, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame makes me very proud.

Advertisement

“Football is a game of ups and downs, but I enjoyed every single minute of my career. My dad wanted me to play cricket, but I said, ‘No dad, I think I’m good at football.’ Looking back at my career always fills me with great pride and puts a smile on my face.”

On the other hand, Chelsea’s most successful captain, John Terry won five Premier League titles. He also holds the record for the most clean sheets as a defender.

He is also the Premier League’s all-time top scoring defender with 41 goals.

The former England international is grateful for the opportunity to be included in the prestigious list.

Terry said: “I’m very grateful to have been voted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. I’m a player that certainly gave my all whenever I stepped out on the pitch and to be recognised in this way makes me really proud.

Advertisement

“It’s great to have joined my former team-mates who have already been inducted, and to be inducted in the same year as Ashley Cole, who was an incredible player and a close friend.

“I was lucky to share a dressing room with so many top players. To captain a club like Chelsea and achieve what we did as a team is so special to me. The Premier League is the best league in the world, which every player hopes to play in, and I’m very proud to have won it five times.”

Terry joins his former teammates, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech in the Premier League Hall of Fame list.

He made 492 Premier League appearances for Chelsea before departing Stamford Bridge in 2017.