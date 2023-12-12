‘No Christmas Give-Away’ – Anambra Govt Debunks Post Circulating On Social Media

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Government has distanced itself from fraudulent messages circulating on social media space, claiming a cash transfer of N10,000 as Christmas giveaway from the government.

The governor, through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, in a statement on Monday warned Anambra indigenes that the message may be from people trying to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He, however, warned that the government does not operate any cash transfer programme, adding that the links the fraudsters were sending should not be given any attention.

He said: “The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to a misleading and fraudulent message circulating on social media platforms and various online channels claiming that the government has approved a ‘₦10,000 cash transfer giveaway’ for all citizens for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We categorically state that this information is entirely false, misleading, and not authorised by the Anambra State Government.

“The link provided in the message is fraudulent and members of the public are advised not to open the link as their personal data may be compromised.

“The Anambra State Government does not operate any cash transfer programme of this nature through unverified online links or applications.

“Any official communication or programme initiated by the government is announced through official channels, including verified government websites, press statements, and authorised social media handles.

“We strongly advise the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent links or sharing personal information through unverified platforms.

“It is regrettable that individuals or groups would seek to deceive the public with false promises, especially during festive seasons.

“The government encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report such fraudulent activities to the appropriate authorities. “