No Death As Nigeria Records 17 New Cases Of Lassa Fever, Meningitis

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
Meningitis-Outbreak-Claims-4-In-Niger
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 17 new cases of Lassa Fever and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the country in the past three weeks.

The CDC, however, noted that no deaths were recorded from the outbreaks. 

According to the centre, 12 new suspected cases of CSM were recorded in Katsina and two in Sokoto while two cases of Lassa fever were recorded in Edo State and one in Ondo.

Figures from NCDC indicate that a total of 905 suspected cases of Lassa fever and CSM  have been reported from 15 states between October 1, 2018 to May 12, 2019.

It further stated that a total of 2,582 suspected cases have been reported from 21 states between January 1 to May 19, 2019.

