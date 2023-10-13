No Plan To Increase Kwara Varsity Tuition Fees, Says VC

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh has announced that there is no plan by the school management to increase tuition fees paid by students in the institution.

Recall that many tertiary institutions have increased their school fees due to the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Jimoh who announced this at the inauguration of the 7th Students Union Government (SUG) of the university, commended the decision of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq not to increase the fee, describing it as an act of a visionary leader.

He added that the governor’s decision was also aimed at ensuring that the people in the state have access to qualitative tertiary education without paying more than what they used to.

Jimoh urged the students to reciprocate the governor’s goodwill by being good ambassadors of the school while conducting themselves peacefully in a manner worthy of the students of the school.

The Vice Chancellor, while congratulating the new SUG executives, pledged to support them throughout their tenure.

“The university community has placed its trust in your ability to guide and lead, and it is your duty to fulfill this mandate with the utmost dedication and integrity.

“As the Acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, I want to assure you that the management is committed to supporting you throughout your tenure. We stand ready to provide the necessary assistance, guidance, and resources that may be required to ensure the success of your leadership,” he said.

He noted that the role of the SUG executives was pivotal in representing and advocating for the interests of the students and urged them to foster a good relationship between the management of the school and the students.