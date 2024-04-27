KWARA: 86-Year-Old Man Injured As Room Guts Fire While Cooking

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An 86-year-old resident of Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, was injured after a fire broke out in his room while he was cooking on Saturday afternoon.

According to Hassan Adekunle, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, the incident occurred around noon at a 12-room building located on Afolayan Street.

The elderly man, who occupied one of the rooms, had been preparing a meal when he briefly stepped out to attend to someone. Upon his return, he discovered that his room had caught fire.

The 86-year-old man reportedly entered the burning room in an attempt to retrieve his belongings, thereby sustaining injuries including burns on his head.

The fire service personnel responded to the emergency and were able to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

However, the man’s room and belongings were damaged.

Adekunle stated, “Upon arrival, our men found a 12-room building with only one room affected, containing belongings and personal items that were lost to the inferno. The firefighters showcased their expertise, in containing the fire and preventing further damage to adjacent buildings.

He added, “The injured man was promptly taken to the nearest hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.”